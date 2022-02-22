Michelle Olson resigns as BCDA executive director

Michelle Olson, executive director of the Boone County Development Agency, Inc. (BCDA), announced her resignation from the full time position effective Feb. 18, 2022.She will stay on as contracted staff in a part-time capacity until a new director is hired. She will then trian and provide mentorship to the new executive director.Olson will then transition to serve on the BCDA Board of Directors.BCDA is currently seeking a new director, and more information will be available in the coming weeks. Brian Yosten, BCDA chairman, said the current plan will allow the organization to continue its work and operations with no disruption in membership relationships throughout the county.Olson began her position with BCDA in 2017 after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.During her time at BCDA, Olson was recognized as a top Young Professional by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Connecting Young Nebraskans program. She served as co-chair of the Northeast Economic Development District and was elected to serve on the board of the Nebraska Economic Development Association to assist with statewide economic development efforts.