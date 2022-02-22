NG Girl Scouts are prepared for cookie sales

Newman Grove Girl Scout Troop will be having a cookie booth at The Grove in Newman Grove on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. They will also be at The Farmer’s Wife Boutique and Coffee Co in Lindsay on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Some troop members attended The Cookie Kick Off in January to learn about the Girl Scout cookies and tips for selling cookies.

Members include (back, l.-r.) Laramie King, Liz Meyer, Elia Jarecki, Bayonna Ashby and Tru Schlee; (front) Caitlyn Higgins and Taryn King.