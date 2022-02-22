Sister Patricia Hoffman to retire at PJCC

Sister Patricia Hoffman will be celebrating 50 years of teaching at Pope John Central Catholic in Elgin. She announced her retirement recently.

She received her bachelor of arts degree from Alverno College in Milwaukee, WI, and a master’s degree from the University of Dayton in Dayton, OH.

Sister Pat started teaching at Pope John in 1972. She teaches math, but in the past she has taught biology and computer programming. She sponsors the Student Council, Junior Right-to-Life, coordinates homecoming coronation, grocery sales, detentions and graduation, to name a few.

