St. Edward speech team to host open house

St. Edward High School speech team will host a public open house on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Speech students will perform in three locations, with individuals performing in Rooms 115 and 117, and oral interpretation of drama and duet acting groups performing in the school library.

The speech team is preparing for its district meet coming up March 3 at High Plains.

Above, St. Edward team members competing Feb. 19 in a meet at Grand Island Northwest were, l.-r., Leoni Jacks, Gracie Baker, Payton Fitchner, Magdalena Kohl, Malaina Francis and Grace Tibor.