Taste of Albion to showcase local art, music

“Taste of Albion,” an annual event featuring local artists and music, will be held Friday, Feb. 25, at the Albion Public Library.

The wine and beer tasting will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the library. Beer tasting will be provided by Highway 14 Brewing Co. of Albion, with wine tasting by Jim’s Fine Wines of Norfolk.

Tasting participants will receive a glass to sample their drinks and then take home. Plenty of food will also be available.

Art will include mixed media by 11 local artists, as well as Boone Central and Riverside High School student artists. Music will be by local area musicians, and Tyanne Johnson will be signing her cookbooks for sale.

Tickets are only available to those age 21 and older, and can be purchased from the Albion Chamber or the Albion Public Library. Proceeds will be shared by the library and the chamber for improvements.

This is one of only two fundraising events conducted by the chamber of commerce each year.