Bessie “Eloise” Taylor, 95 of Kearney, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Mt. Carmel Home in Kearney. She is survived by her children: Steven Taylor and wife Pam of Kirbyville, MO, Paul Taylor and wife Joyce of Bartlesville, OK, Gloria Geiselman and husband Jeff of Kearney, Richard Taylor and husband Angelo of Scituate, MA, six grandchildren: Stephanie Cliff and husband Michael of Jenks OK, Brian Taylor and partner Catherine Rescher of Pittsburgh, PA, Amanda Taylor and wife Emily of Jenks, OK, Jessica Clemence and husband Jon of Everett WA, Joshua Geiselman and wife Judith of Riverdale, and Justin Geiselman of Norfolk, 11 great grandchildren: Audrey, Scott, Grant and Olivia Geiselman, Alexander and Ethan Cliff, Brodie and Eliana Clemence, Ellie, Oakley and Anderson Taylor, as well as nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Steve Shanno officiating. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday with Jon Clemence officiating at the Fullerton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Albion United Methodist Church or to Rowe Sanctuary. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune