Former Middle School now owned by Community Foundation

The former Boone Central Middle School property in Petersburg is now under new ownership.

Last week, the Petersburg Industrial Development Agency (PIDC) purchased the property from Boone Central Schools and later transferred ownership to the newly formed Petersburg Community Foundation.

This will allow the foundation to repurpose and manage the building.

A steering committee was created that includes two PIDC members, two village board members, paying members of the Petersburg Community Club and interested citizens. Working closely with PIDC, the Petersburg Community Foundation has created a clear vision for the property, and the two groups ultimately decided that to fully empower the charitable organization, so transferring ownership made the most sense.

PIDC will continue to move forward with establishing a lot that will be separated from the property following a survey and further discussion. This separation allows for maximum use of the land.

The steering committee, along with volunteers, began work on the building in preparation of the upcoming alumni weekend, which is scheduled for March 19.

