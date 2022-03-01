Planning meeting for BRAN ride will be March 10

Bike Ride Across Nebraska is coming to St. Edward for an overnight stay on June 9, 2022.

A planning meeting for this event will be Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m. in the St. Edward Public Library.

All local organizations are invited. There will be fundraising opportunities for organizations, food sales and lots of fun.

Anyone interested in helping can reach out to the St. Edward Development group or contact Lindsey Christman directly at 402-340-9496.

The ride is scheduled to begin Sunday, June 5, at Hemingford in the Nebraska Panhandle, and ends Saturday, June 11, at Wahoo, covering 441 miles.

St. Edward is one of six overnight stops on the route.