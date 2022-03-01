St. Michael’s Parish will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Carnival on Sunday, March 13, at the Event Center and Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.
The roast beef and sausage dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be auctions, raffles and children’s games running until 2 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Carnival, Dinner will be March 13
