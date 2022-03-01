Obituaries

Theresa K. Loughman

March 1, 2022
FacebookTwitter

Theresa Kay Loughman, 53, of Albion, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her home in Albion.  Theresa is survived by her three daughters: Ashley Minturn, Kelly (Wes Zoucha) Loughman and Brenda Loughman, all of Albion, three grandchildren: Blue, Veronica and Kade Zoucha, siblings: Pat Luther of Columbus, Kenneth Shotkoski of Albion, William Shotkoski, Dan (Madelyn) Shotkoski, all of St. Edward, Peggy Wonderly of Wray, CO; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Susan Shotkoski, brother Robert Shotkoski and niece Tiffany Gasper.
A Mass of Christian Burial wwas held Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the St. Edward Catholic Church, St. Edward, with Fr. Bill L’Heureux officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune

 