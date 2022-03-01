Theresa K. Loughman

Theresa Kay Loughman, 53, of Albion, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her home in Albion. Theresa is survived by her three daughters: Ashley Minturn, Kelly (Wes Zoucha) Loughman and Brenda Loughman, all of Albion, three grandchildren: Blue, Veronica and Kade Zoucha, siblings: Pat Luther of Columbus, Kenneth Shotkoski of Albion, William Shotkoski, Dan (Madelyn) Shotkoski, all of St. Edward, Peggy Wonderly of Wray, CO; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Susan Shotkoski, brother Robert Shotkoski and niece Tiffany Gasper.

A Mass of Christian Burial wwas held Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the St. Edward Catholic Church, St. Edward, with Fr. Bill L’Heureux officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

