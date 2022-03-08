News

Cardinal speech team wins district meet, on to state

March 8, 2022
FacebookTwitter
Cardinal speech team with their district trophy.
Boone Central High School’s speech team topped the field by a wide margin at the C1-6 District Tournament at Ainsworth last Saturday, March 6.
As a result, Boone Central will have 17 speech team members advancing in seven events to the C1 State Tournament next Thursday, March 17, at Kearney High School.
“What a crazy day (and night) in Ainsworth,” said head coach Joel Sup. “The coaches and I are so proud of our team.”
Boone Central scored 236 team points to earn the sweepstakes title in the eight-team field. Host Ainsworth placed second with 148 points, and Sutherland was third with 136.
In an outstanding day, the Cardinals claimed both the champion and runner-up titles in oral interpretation of drama and oral interpretation of serious prose. They added three other individual championships, an individual runner-up title and an individual third place to the state qualifier list (top three advance to state in each event).
Complete story in the March 9 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions