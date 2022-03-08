Cardinal speech team wins district meet, on to state

Boone Central High School’s speech team topped the field by a wide margin at the C1-6 District Tournament at Ainsworth last Saturday, March 6.As a result, Boone Central will have 17 speech team members advancing in seven events to the C1 State Tournament next Thursday, March 17, at Kearney High School.“What a crazy day (and night) in Ainsworth,” said head coach Joel Sup. “The coaches and I are so proud of our team.”Boone Central scored 236 team points to earn the sweepstakes title in the eight-team field. Host Ainsworth placed second with 148 points, and Sutherland was third with 136.In an outstanding day, the Cardinals claimed both the champion and runner-up titles in oral interpretation of drama and oral interpretation of serious prose. They added three other individual championships, an individual runner-up title and an individual third place to the state qualifier list (top three advance to state in each event).Complete story in the March 9 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions