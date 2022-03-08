Central Plains Corn Growers to meet here March 15

Central Plains Corn Growers Association will hold its annual meeting next Tuesday, March 15, at the Albion Country Club with social hour starting at 6:30 p.m. and dinner following.

Featured guest speaker this year will be Brandon Hunnicutt, a Giltner, NE farmer and member of the National Corn Growers Association Board of Directors.

Officers of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association will also be speaking.