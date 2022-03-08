Due to redistricting of the Loup Public Power District Board of Directors, two incumbents on the Loup board will be competing for the same seat in the 2022 elections.
Ross Knott of Petersburg, Subdivision 1 director, and Alan Drozd of Genoa, Subdivision 2 director, will now vie for the Subdivision 2 seat.
The race will be decided in the general election.
Knott, Drozd to vie for Loup Power Board
