Newman Grove Board begins search for new superintendent

Newman Grove School Board began the search process for a new superintendent of schools with an initial planning meeting Monday night, Feb. 28.

The board met with representatives Jack Moles of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA) and Sheri Becker of the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) to select a search firm.

The board selected the NRCSA proposal and met with consultants Mark Norvell and Fred Helmink.

A schedule for the superintendent selection process was set.

The board will meet with Newman Grove community representatives on Monday, March 14.