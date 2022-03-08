St. Edward speakers qualify in six events for state

St. Edward Beaver speech team had an outstanding day in the D2-2 District Tournament at High Plains Community Schools last Thursday.

The five team members qualified in six events for the D2 State Tournament, placing among the top two in all six of their events that qualified for finals.

Coaches Staci MacDonald and Miranda Matchett saluted their team for an outstanding performance.

Payton Fitchner qualified for state in three events, and Malaina Francis qualified in two.

Following are the St. Edward results for individual events at districts:

• Duet Acting — Payton Fitchner and Malaina Francis, runners up;

• Entertainment Speaking — Magdalena Kohl, champion;

• Informative Speaking — Gracie Baker, champion;

•Serious Prose — Payton Fitchner, champion;

• Poetry — Payton Fitchner, champion;

• Humorous Prose — Malaina Francis, champion.