Three county races to be decided in primary

Three Boone County races for public office will be decided in the primary election on May 10.

Several other races for city and school offices are also contested, but those will be decided at the November general election.

Republicans will compete in the primary for two County Commissioner seats and the County Clerk’s office.

The three candidates running for County Commissioner, District 1 (south district) are Kim M. Schilousky and Brian J. Yosten, both of Cedar Rapids, and Frank D. Jasa of St. Edward.

The two Republicans seeking the District 3 (north district) seat are incumbent Larry Temme and new filer Ken Luettel.

Republicans seeking the County Clerk’s office are incumbent Sarah Robinson of Cedar Rapids and new filer Daniel Lueken of Albion.