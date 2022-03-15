Ag pilot Ken Schmitz receives special award

Ken Schmitz, owner of Petersburg Flying Service, received a special Airman of the Year award during the recent annual convention of the Nebraska Aviation Trades Association (NATA) in Kearney.

Schmitz, right, is accepting the award from fellow ag pilot Rick Schindler of Neligh.

The Airman of the Year award is the highest honor presented by the association and is given to “a member who shows outstanding dedication and support to the agricultural aviation industry.” Past award recipients select the winner.

Ken began taking flying lessons as a hobby in 1979 and initiated his applicator business “Petersburg Flying Service” in 2009. Ken and his wife Jo are longtime residents of Petersburg and live northeast of town.