Albion, Boone County gain notoriety for development projects

If you want to see a small town crackling with energy, drive to Albion and enter the front door of Boone Beginnings. Nearly two dozen infants, toddlers and small children climb out of car seats and pinball their way into the brand-new child care center, where they commence finger painting, story time and the eating of healthy snacks.Boone Beginnings opened in November. This option for Albion and Boone County young families didn’t exist. Not until the they raised $4.5 million to build it.If you still aren’t convinced of this small town’s spark, drive out to the Boone County Fairgrounds, where on a Saturday afternoon you may find the parking lot of the arena and ag center jammed with horse trailers.“People competing in local barrel racing,” said Kurt Kruse. “We’re drawing people from fifty miles, 80 miles, hundreds of miles away, and they are spending money in Boone County.”The Niewohner Arena and Boone County Agriculture and Education Center opened in May 2020. This option for riding, livestock shows, and concerts didn’t exist. Not until the area raised $3.6 million to build it.The child care center and arena are two of the nearly dozen major projects undertaken in and around Albion, pop. 1,699, in the past decade. And they represent something else – proof that small towns can build a better future if residents quite literally invest in making that future possible.