Big day of events set Saturday at Petersburg

Petersburg will have several events this Saturday, March 19.

The annual Ag Appreciation Breakfast, sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the Petersburg Fire Hall.

The Petersburg High School alumni basketball tournament starts at 10 a.. in the Petersburg Gym, followed in the afternoon by a cornhole tournament, open to all.

A free will donation meal for the public will be held at the Petersburg Gym from 5 to 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m., a brief program is planned to include opening of the time capsule from the former three-story brick school building that was removed, and announcement of the new building name.