Petersburg will have several events this Saturday, March 19.
The annual Ag Appreciation Breakfast, sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the Petersburg Fire Hall.
The Petersburg High School alumni basketball tournament starts at 10 a.. in the Petersburg Gym, followed in the afternoon by a cornhole tournament, open to all.
A free will donation meal for the public will be held at the Petersburg Gym from 5 to 7 p.m.
At 7 p.m., a brief program is planned to include opening of the time capsule from the former three-story brick school building that was removed, and announcement of the new building name.
Big day of events set Saturday at Petersburg
