Boone Central musical will take stage March 25-26

Boone Central High School’s spring musical, “Disney’s High School Musical on Stage,” is set for Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26, at the school’s Performance Gym.

The three performances will be Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Playing leading roles in the show are Graham Kahlandt as Troy Bolton, Madyson Zoucha as Gabriella Montez, Kevin Haase as Chad Danforth, Jack Roberts as Zeke Baylor, Shalee Grape as Sharpay Evans, Dylan Baumgartner as Ryan Evans, Tessa Hamling as Taylor McKessie, Tanner Bauld as Jack Scott, Sadie Goodwater as Kelsi Nelsen, Rachel Malander as Mrs. Darbus, Garrett Rasmussen as Coach Bolton, and Lauryn Wright as Martha Cox.