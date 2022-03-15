News

Council approves revised AEDC request, postpones action on annexation

March 15, 2022
FacebookTwitter

Active debate on two agenda items marked the Albion City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday night, March 8.
After a lengthy discussion, the council revised and approved a request from the Albion Economic Development Corp. for signage and a downtown office location.
The proposed annexation plan also attracted plenty of discussion and opposition on annexation of the fairgrounds, which is part of Priority 1-A.
The council eventually postponed action on the annexation plan. They asked the planning board to consider separating the fairgrounds from a drainage area that runs west of 11th Street.
Complete story in the March 16 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.