Council approves revised AEDC request, postpones action on annexation

Active debate on two agenda items marked the Albion City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday night, March 8.

After a lengthy discussion, the council revised and approved a request from the Albion Economic Development Corp. for signage and a downtown office location.

The proposed annexation plan also attracted plenty of discussion and opposition on annexation of the fairgrounds, which is part of Priority 1-A.

The council eventually postponed action on the annexation plan. They asked the planning board to consider separating the fairgrounds from a drainage area that runs west of 11th Street.

Complete story in the March 16 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.