‘Paddywhack’ to perform Irish music Sunday

Albion Area Arts Council will present a concert by the Irish music trio Paddywhack at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Albion.

Paddywhack performs traditional folk music from Ireland and the British Isles. With more than a dozen instruments and vocal harmonies, Paddywhack offers a stunning variety of musical styles, songs and dance tunes.

Their repertoire of songs includes acapella sea shanties, Irish pub sing-alongs, and provocative ballads, rebel songs, jigs and reels. Their extensive list of instruments includes guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, tin whistles, accordions, hammered dulcimers, mandocello, piano, bodhran (Irish drum) and more.