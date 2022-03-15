Albion Area Arts Council will present a concert by the Irish music trio Paddywhack at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Albion.
Paddywhack performs traditional folk music from Ireland and the British Isles. With more than a dozen instruments and vocal harmonies, Paddywhack offers a stunning variety of musical styles, songs and dance tunes.
Their repertoire of songs includes acapella sea shanties, Irish pub sing-alongs, and provocative ballads, rebel songs, jigs and reels. Their extensive list of instruments includes guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, tin whistles, accordions, hammered dulcimers, mandocello, piano, bodhran (Irish drum) and more.
‘Paddywhack’ to perform Irish music Sunday
