Renovations underway at Newman Grove Community Center

Renovations began last week at the Newman Grove Community Center, where the deteriorated front portion was removed and replaced by Jason Kaufman Construction.

By Tuesday, March 15, new windows had been installed, and siding was nearly complete.

This is a Newman Grove Community Club project, and the club is seeking community volunteers to paint the interior of the building this weekend.

After that step is completed, a new floor will be installed iin the building.

This project has required cojmmunity donations and a lot of hard work, but the improvements will be well worth the effort.

Photo by Joan Chilson

Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune