St. Edward Community and St. Edward high school cheerleaders hosted a blood drive on Tuesday, March 1 at the Community Center as a fundraiser for the cheerleaders. A total of 51 donors presented to donate 46 units of much needed blood.Milestone donors were: Jim Nicklasson, 14 gallons, Staci MacDonald, 5 gallons and Loren Trube, 3 gallons.There were four first time donors from the high school, Grace Tibor, Conor Laska, Lydia Ketelsen and Magdalena Kohl.