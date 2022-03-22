Boone Central to stage ‘Disney’s High School Musical’
The three performances will be Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
This musical centers on the blossoming relationship between Troy, a high school jock, and Gabriella, the new smart girl at school.
Full of catchy songs and exciting dance routines, Disney’s High School Musical on Stage! explores issues of friendship, first love, and acceptance.
