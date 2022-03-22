Education Foundation presents major gift for school playground

Albion Educaton Foundation officers presented a check for $65,000 last week to Boone Central Public Schools for its elementary playground project.

These funds capped a total gift of more than $115,000 for this purpose over the past six years and included about $100,000 in earnings from the foundation’s investment portfolio.

Superintendent Nicole Hardwick (second from left) accepts the check Rick Martinsen, foundation treasurer (center). Looking on are (l.-r.) Ralph Schmadeke, foundation vice president; Carol Kusek, foundation president, and Ed Knott, school board representative.