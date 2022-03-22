Home, Farm and Garden Show set this weekend

Boone County’s 11th annual Home, Farm & Garden Show is scheduled for Friday evening and Saturday, March 25-26, at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

The main show will be Satur­day starting at 9 a.m., with a “sneak peek” on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.

There will be no admission charge for the 2022 show, although free will donations will be accepted.

Three workshops will be pre­sented on Saturday, and special dis­plays are planned by Husker Beef Lab and Pierson Wildlife Museum of Neligh. A fistulated beef animal will be displayed from the Husker Beef Lab.

The show will also include the annual quilt display featuring quilts by Carol Kusek, and the Pit Boss Challenge barbecue contest will be held with the tasting and results at 3 p.m.

Saturday workshops will be:

• Complete Planting Guide for gardeners by Marilyn Schmitt, master gardener, at 9:30 a.m.

• Herbs in Your Home by Rachel Leister, herbs educator from Stanton, at 11 a.m., and

• Animal Nutrition at 1:30 p.m. by UNL Extension Educator Steve Niemeyer.