This group of painters was busy last weekend painting of all interior walls at the Newman Grove Community Building last weekend.
Helping out with the painting were (back, l.-r.) Becky Wallin, Chelsea Kaufman, Kathy Kaufman, Meghan Flood, Christie Wallin, Jodi Fowlkes, Teresa Wondercheck and Tina Sauser; (front)
Barb Nelson, Mary Ann Bauer, Holly Guthard, Eden Sauser, Janice Kleveland, Aaron Meyer, Liz Meyer and Claire Meyer.
Painters were busy inside NG Community Building
