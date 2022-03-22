Painters were busy inside NG Community Building

This group of painters was busy last weekend painting of all interior walls at the Newman Grove Community Building last weekend.

Helping out with the painting were (back, l.-r.) Becky Wallin, Chelsea Kaufman, Kathy Kaufman, Meghan Flood, Christie Wallin, Jodi Fowlkes, Teresa Wondercheck and Tina Sauser; (front)

Barb Nelson, Mary Ann Bauer, Holly Guthard, Eden Sauser, Janice Kleveland, Aaron Meyer, Liz Meyer and Claire Meyer.