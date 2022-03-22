St. Edward speech team fifth at state, medalists in three events

St. Edward speech team extended its successful 2022 run in the D2 State Championships, bringing home three medals from Kearney on Friday, March 18.The team placed fifth this year among 41 D2 teams competing at state.Payton Fitchner was a state champion and double medalist at the state meet. His serious prose presentation, “The Bogeyman” earned the gold medal at state. Payton’s poetry program about broken school systems received third place at state.Malaina Francis advanced to the finals and earned a third place medal with her humorous prose speech on “James and the Giant Peach.”St. Edward had three other entries at state. Gracie Baker presented an informative speech about bees. Magdalena Kohl performed an entertainment speech about being a foreign exchange student. Payton and Malaina also competed in duet acting with “Catfished.”