Temme is new loan officer at Boone County Bank

Garrett Temme is back in his home county as a loan officer at Boone County Bank in Albion.

Garrett is the son of Larry and Radene Temme. He grew up at Petersburg, graduated from Boone Central High School in 2015, and attended Morningside College (now Morningside University) in Sioux City, IA, on a football scholarship.

Garrett majored in business administration and minored in accounting at Morningside. He also gained work experience at Pioneer Bank, Sioux City, and Great Plains State Bank, Petersburg.

He joined the staff at Madison County Bank, Madison, in January of 2020, and moved to the Boone County Bank in Albion in December 2021 as a loan officer.