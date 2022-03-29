Albion Easter Egg Hunt will be April 9

Albion Chamber of Commerce will host the annual community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, outdoors at Samaritan Estates Assisted Living.

Registration will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Samaritan Estates, with the hunt following at 11 a.m. on the lawn. Bring your own buckets for plastic eggs.

Age groups for the hunt will be three and under; four to seven, and age eight and older.

Candy will be donated by local businesses, and eggs are filled each year by Valero Renewables employees.

Volunteers should be at Samaritan Estates by 9:30 a.m. to help hide the eggs.