Benefit set April 2 for Caleb Roberts family

A benefit will be held this Saturday, April 2, to help defray medical expenses for the Caleb Roberts family of St. Edward.

A series of gastro-intestinal bleeds put Caleb in hospitals for about a week during March. He was finally released March 23 after two emergency ambulance trips and one by helicopter, and two surgeries. He received nine units of blood in transfusions.

Caleb and his wife, Kendra, have three young children.

The benefit event with free will donations will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Casey building on the fairgrounds, 11th and Fairview in Albion. This will be followed by a benefit at the Timeout Bar, 437 West Main, Albion, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Anyone who would like to donate but cannot attend can call 402-741-2335.