Family traditions strong in St. Edward Fire Department

St. Edward families have a strong tradition of service in the local fire department.

Currently among the families with multiple members in the St. Edward Volunteer Fire Department are the Werts family and the Thompson family.

Werts family members in the department are Brad, Brent, Brian and Rick. They have 100 years of combined service.

Thompson family members in the department are (above l.-r.) Gary, Harold and Steve, with a combined 150 years of service.

Photos courtesy

of Sarah Forinash