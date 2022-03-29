McKown to leave BCHC for Creighton U. teaching post

Last week, Erin McKown, DScPAS, PA-C announced her resignation from Boone County Health Center (BCHC) at the monthly medical staff meeting.“Erin has been an integral part of Boone County Health Center for many years. She has a dedicated patient following. We are committed to continuing to meet the needs of her patients and the communities she served,” said Tanya Sharp, the health center CEO.McKown has accepted a position as an assistant professor with the Physician Assistant Program at Creighton University School of Medicine. She recently received her doctoral degree in 2020 from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences with a concentration in educational leadership. This degree prepared her to further her career in academic medicine.The last day McKown will be seeing patients is June 6.