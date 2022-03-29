NG School Board interviews superintendent candidates

Newman Grove School Board met Thursday night, March 24, and selected four candidates as finalists for the superintendent of schools position.

The finalists are:

• Steven (Skip) Bremer, administrator of Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School, Waco, NE;

• Wade Finley, superintendent, Litchfield Public Schools, Litchfield;

• Rodney Olson, superintendent, Wheeler Central Public Schools, Bartlett;

• Joshua Warren, PK – 12 principal, Shickley Public Schools, Shickley, NE.

The board scheduled interviews with these candiates Monday evening, March 28.

After interviews, the board offered a contract, but it was unknown as of press time if the offer had been accepted.