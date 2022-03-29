NG students earn awards at Regional Science Fair

Newman Grove High School students earned several top awards in the Northeast Nebraska Regional Science Fair on Friday, March 18, at Wayne.

Elyssa Cuevas won first place in her senior division and qualified for state competition.

Also placing first and qualifying for state were Brooke Milam and Jansell Enriquez-Lopez in their senior division.

Keira Voelker won a second place in her junior division. Allyx Forre also won second place in her junior division.

Nate Fowlkes and Dylan Luetkenhaus competed as a team and also won a second place in their junior division.

Newman Grove also hosted a student science fair in the gym on Thursday, March 17.