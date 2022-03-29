Petersburg Fire Department called Saturday

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2:15 p.m., the Petersburg Fire Department was alerted to smoke on 200th Avenue on the Clint Baumgartner farm by a passerby. Cause was a plugged-in extension cord which apparently sparked, igniting dry grass, and spread to a tree pile. There was minor damage to two farm buildings.

The department responded with seven rigs including three grass rigs and returned at 3 p.m.

The department reminds residents of the fire district to be cautious when using anything electrical including extension cords, any thing using a battery or driving through dry grass.