Man arrested in St. Edward on outstanding warrants

On Tuesday, March 29, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office had received information that a wanted person, James Foshee of St. Edward, might be staying at a residence in St. Edward. Boone County has four outstanding warrants for Foshee due to failure to appear in court. Three of the four original cases against Foshee were for third degree domestic assault, which is a class 1 misdemeanor. One of the original cases was for an assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and making a terroristic threat, which is a Class 3A felony.

At about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies arrived at the residence, knocked on the door and announced themselves but didn’t receive an answer. The deputies had already asked for assistance from the State Patrol at that time. A short time later, the property owner arrived at the residence and gave permission to enter the premises and search for Foshee. A short time later, Foshee was located at the residence and taken into custody by the Boone County Sheriff’s office without incident.

Foshee was transported by the Boone County Deputies and booked into the Boone County Jail, where he is currently being held on the failure to appear warrants.

Boone County Sheriff’s office expressed appreciation to the Nebraska State Patrol for their assistance in the case.