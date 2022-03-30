NG School Board offers superintendent contract to Shickley principal

Josh Warren with his wife Ashley, son Morely and daughter Makrae.

Newman Grove School Board on March 28 offered a two-year contract to Joshua Warren as the school district’s next superintendent, starting with the 2022-23 school year.

Warren is currently the K-12 principal at Shickley Public Schools and has held this position since 2020.

The contract was offered pending Warren’s release from his current contract at Shickley, and final approval by the Newman Grove board at its April 11 meeting.

Mr. Warren grew up at Eustis, NE, and graduated high school at Overton. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Doane College, Crete in 2009, received his teaching certification at the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2011, and his endorsement as a 7-12 principal from UNK in 2015. He graduated from the Educational Specialist program at Doane University in 2021.

He previously taught 7-12 social studies at Anselmo-Merna (2011 to 2013), 9-12 social studies, P.E. and weights at Pender (2014-2016), and 10-12 social studies at Centennial Public Schools (2016-2020).

Josh and his wife, Ashley, have two children, a son Morely, age 10 and a fourth grader, and a daughter, Makrae, age five and in preschool.

