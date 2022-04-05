Albion Planning Board sticks with previous annexation plan

After about a half hour of discussion Monday night, April 4, the Albion Planning Commission decided against any amendment to its previously recommended annexation plan.

That means the board will keep the same boundaries for Priority Area 1A, which includes the Boone County Fairgrounds property as well as a drainage area to the west of the 11th Street residential properties.

The council had asked the planning board to consider separating the fairgrounds and the drainage area after holding a March 8 hearing on the annexation plan.

At the council session, several members of the Boone County Ag Society and others had objected to annexation of the fairgrounds, saying they saw little benefit to either the city or county from annexation.

Several planning board members said Monday night they believe annexation of the fairgrounds is important to future growth of the city and extension of infrastructure to the south and west.

Complete story in the April 6 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.