Dylan Baumgartner chosen for 2022 Boys State

Dylan Baumgartner, a junior at Boone Central Schools and the son of Neil Baumgartner and Julie Baumgartner, was named by the Petersburg American Legion Post 334 as the 2022 representative to Boys State.

It will be held June 5-11, 2022 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, downtown campus.

The annual citizenship program is sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion to promote a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.

