Estate planning workshop coming up April 20

Area residents have an opportunity to attend a complimentary estate planning discussion with local attorney Jeff Jarecki of Jarecki, Sharp & Petersen PC, LLO on Wednesday, April 20, at the Boone County Health Center’s Kvamme Community Room.

Jarecki will cover how to design a healthy financial future.

“Everyone needs an estate plan, no matter what age or level of assets you have. It’s more than just a will. It involves making a plan to take care of your family if something unexpected should happen to you such as an illness, accident, or death. Without an estate plan, the Nebraska Revised Statutes dictate the distribution of your estate, which can unnecessarily add time, expense and cause stress to your family,” said Jarecki.

The workshop is open to all. Boone County Health Center requests an RSVP.