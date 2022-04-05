Petersburg Press

Petersburg firemen in certification program

April 5, 2022
Petersburg firemen discussing certification test results are, l.-r., Mitch Koch, Jared Seier, John Wagner, CJ Holan, AJ Jacobson, Derek Stuhr, Tyson Lodge and Boomer Baumgartner.
Last Saturday, members of the Petersburg Fire Department sat down to discuss the Friday and Saturday testing results for the hands-on-tests completed for the Certified Fire Fighter program. A partial list of tested items were search and rescue, steam conversion, ladder operations, water supply, self containment breathing and ventilation.
Weekly classes began last fall in the Petersburg station with a certified trainer.
Remaining tests include a day long written test and later this fall firemen will go through Operation Level Hazmat training.