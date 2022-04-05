Petersburg firemen in certification program

Last Saturday, members of the Petersburg Fire Department sat down to discuss the Friday and Saturday testing results for the hands-on-tests completed for the Certified Fire Fighter program. A partial list of tested items were search and rescue, steam conversion, ladder operations, water supply, self containment breathing and ventilation.Weekly classes began last fall in the Petersburg station with a certified trainer.Remaining tests include a day long written test and later this fall firemen will go through Operation Level Hazmat training.