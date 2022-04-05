St. Edward hosts Conference Music Contest

St. Edward Public School hosted the Goldenrod Conference Music Contest on Wednesday, March 30.Schools participating were Burwell, Elba, Fullerton, Nebraska Christian, Palmer, Riverside, St. Edward, Humphrey St. Francis and Spalding Academy.Superior RatingsSt. Edward soloists and groups receiving I (superior) ratings were:• Gracie Baker – vocal solo;• Anthony Reader – vocal solo and bass clarinet solo;• Jasmina Foshee – clarinet solo and tenor sax solo;• Gracie Baker and Spencer Werts – vocal duet.Excellent Ratings• Maddie Reeves and Malaina Francis – vocal duet;• Gracie Baker and Malaina Francis – vocal duet;• Maddie Reeves – vocal solo;• Mixed Choir• Boys Choir• Girls Choir• Band