Dustin Andreasen, Boone Central, named to Nebraska FFA State Officer Team

During ceremonies Friday evening, April 8, at the Nebraska State FFA Convention, Boone Central High School senior Dustin Andreasen was named to the 2022-23 FFA State Officer team.

He will be a State Vice President, and will serve throughout the coming year as an FFA State Officer. Dustin is second from right in this photo.

He joins State President Alexis Bodlak of Pender, State Secretary Emelia Rourke of Waverly, and State Vice Presidents Jaylea Pope of Shelton, Faith Miller of Mullen, Elizabeth Wilkins of Ainsworth and Grace Timm of Creek Valley.