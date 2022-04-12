BCHC addition passes inspection, move to start

Boone County Health Center’s new outpatient clinic wing passed inspection Monday, April 11, by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The facility is now approved for occupancy, meaning that the various departments can begin moving into the new structure over a period of seveal weeks.

The health center has a moving schedule as follows:

• Boone County Medical Clinic will start moving Wednesday afternoon, April 13.

• Specialty Clinics will start moving Thursday, April 14

• Surgery and OB will start moving Tuesday, April 19.

• Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Cardio Rehab departments will start moving Wednesday afternoon, April 20, with workout equipment to be moved April 21.

Patients should not call the hospital. They will be notified as to when each department will be available in the new addition.