Boone-Nance Cattlemen host annual banquet

A crowd of about 300 people attended the 2022 Boone-Nance Cattlemen Banquet and Auction Saturday evening, April 9, at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds,After the prime rib meal, college scholarships were presented to 14 area high school seniors, and Brenda Masek, president of Nebraska Cattlemen, provided an update on current livestock issues.Ventriloquist Marc Ruben and his friends provided outstanding entertainment.Officers of the Boone-Nance Cattlemen for 2022 are Pat Connelly, president; Chad Storm, vice president; John Kennedy, secretary, and Justin Frey, treasurer.