Cross Walk set for Good Friday

Boone County Ministerial Association is planning a “Crosswalk” as a unique way of remembering Christ’s sacrifice.

The walk will be on Good Friday, April 15, starting at 10 a.m. at the Boone County Fairgrounds. The group will carry a large cross through town.

Stops will include Boone County Health Center, Boone Central Schools, Boone County Courthouse, Gateway Theatre, Albion News/Boone County Tribune and U.S. Post Office, and Levander Funeral Home. At each stop, the group will contemplate one of the last seven words of Jesus Christ, offer a prayer, and end with questions to think about as they walk to the next stop.

Those who are unable to walk the whole route can use the trolley that will be following. Rides will be given back to the fairgrounds