Jesse Brodersen starts new roofing business

Jesse Brodersen of Albion has opened a new roofing business called Blu Roofing, with the business headquarters at 415 West Main Street in Albion.The business will handle residential and commercial roofing of all types, including metal roofs, conventional shingle roofs and flat roofs.Jesse was the golf professional at Albion Country Club for 13 years, and has been employed by a Kearney roofing company for the past four years.”I gained experience and knowledge that I’m excited to share with our community, the surrounding area and across the state,” said Brodersen.