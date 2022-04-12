Newman Grove FFA members achieve state honors

There were many highlights for the Newman Grove FFA Chapter at the 2022 State FFA Convention.

Six seniors earned their State FFA Degrees – Elyssa Cuevas, Paige Beller, Morgann Johnson, Chelsa Reardon, Carter Shaecher, and Eric Stock

Senior Bailey Busch sang in the state chorus throughout convention

The Newman Grove Chapter earned the Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Award sponsored by NIFA – receiving a $1,000 grant.

Senior Elyssa Cuevas was selected to participate in the Agriculture Issues Academy

Freshmen Brooke Forre and Emily Schlecht were recognized for the hall of chapters booth.

Junior High members Kailey Patzel and Keira Voelker participated in the “People in Agriculture” poster contest. Kailey earned a gold award, and Keira earned a silver award.